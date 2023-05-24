Dubai: Limousine rides among most popular activities for residents, tourists; costs, features, explained

The emirate's highly popular international book fair is running until May 28 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
Dubai offers plenty of attractions that cater to the desires of visitors and residents during summer. Industry experts say that the city offers a host of unique experiences, including limousine rides.
This activity is a must-have experience on many bucket lists. The popularity of limousine rides during the summer months increases is it becomes one of the most Instagrammable activities.
The sleek, elongated vehicles, equipped with plush leather seating, ambient lighting, and high-end entertainment systems, turn any occasion a special one. Be it a romantic date night or simply a desire to feel like a VIP, a limousine ride offers unmatched glamour.
Travel industry experts say that the limousine offers a variety of packages and customisable options to cater to specific needs and preferences. From luxurious sedans to stretch limousines, customers can select their preferred vehicle based on their taste and style.
“Limousine is all-season product, but for summers, the price is a bit on the lower side,” said Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Travel and Tourism LLC.
"While vloggers may hop into a limousine solely for a photo shoot, travel enthusiasts enjoy every bit of their journey, [and] immerse themselves in the luxury of the ride,” added Libin.
"Whether it's a birthday party, anniversary, office party, or a meeting, tourists, business travellers, and residents find joy in celebrating special occasions inside a limousine,” said Dhas Anthony, General Manager, Routes of Dubai.
Limousines comes in various sizes, ranging from 8-seaters up to 22-seaters. The price for each vehicle depends on the size. “A limousine with 8-10 seats starts at Dh450 an hour, and a 22-seater may cost up to Dh1200 per hour,” said Anthony, adding that the prices outside the city differ based on the distance.
Tourists or residents can take the ride from any point within Dubai and reach any preferred point, and the cost is calculated on an hourly basis. “Routes in limousines don’t matter as people don’t hire the vehicles to see the city's architecture, but to make the most of luxury the car has to offer,” said Libin.
These elongated vehicles come in various fleets from German make and models to American powerful cars. “They are either made in the Americas and then exported to the UAE, or even made in Dubai,” said Varghese.
"The company we operate from has a fleet of Mercedes Benz, Ford 150, Jeep models, Cadillac models, Chrysler, and powerful vehicles like Dodge Make," he added.
