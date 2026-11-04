Dubai to launch new Nol-Jaywan cards; pilot begins this month across public transport

Dubai will begin testing a new generation of Nol-Jaywan cards this November, allowing commuters to use a single card for public transport and access wider digital payment services.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday that it had signed an agreement with Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, to introduce the cards in phases.

The new cards will combine Dubai's existing Nol system with Jaywan — the UAE's national card payment scheme — which is designed for everyday purchases, online transactions and other payments.

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The pilot will begin this month, covering RTA's public transport services, including taxis and public parking.

What is Jaywan?

Jaywan is the UAE's national card payment scheme, developed to provide residents with a locally operated option for making payments.

The scheme officially began nationwide card issuance in July 2026, with banks and other licensed financial institutions rolling out the cards to customers.

Jaywan supports debit and prepaid cards, allowing users to make purchases at participating outlets, shop online and access other payment services.

The payment scheme was developed through cooperation between Al Etihad Payments and NPCI International Payments Limited — the international arm of India's National Payments Corporation of India. It uses technology from India's RuPay payment system.

Jaywan is a separate UAE payment scheme, although its development involved Indian payment technology.

Its acceptance has been expanding in the UAE. Etihad Airways began accepting Jaywan for online flight bookings in August, while Emirates introduced Jaywan payments for flight bookings in September.

The new partnership with RTA will bring Jaywan payment services together with Dubai's Nol transport system.

What will the new card offer?

The Nol-Jaywan cards will allow holders to use the Nol system for travel while benefiting from Jaywan's payment services.

They will also offer digital activation and use through smartphones running Android and iOS, allowing commuters to manage their cards and access services through mobile devices.

The cards are designed to support public and private transport and online booking platforms for public transport services across the UAE.

Cardholders will also have access to more than 120 promotional offers and exclusive discounts.

The project is part of RTA's upgrade of its Nol system using account-based ticketing technology, aimed at connecting different transport services and expanding payment options.

However, RTA has not specified when the cards will become available to all commuters, whether existing Nol cards will need to be replaced or which businesses will accept payments through the new cards.

Connecting transport and everyday payments

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the partnership would help connect transport with everyday services.

"The next generation of Nol–Jaywan cards marks a significant step in developing financial and technological solutions to support public transport and strengthen its link with everyday services," he said.

Al Tayer added that RTA was working with national entities and the private sector to expand payment options for customers.

"This will help improve service efficiency, make public transport more attractive and support the growth of digital payments in Dubai," he said.

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, assistant governor for Banking Operations and support services at the Central Bank of the UAE and chairman of Al Etihad Payments, said integrating Jaywan with Nol cards would help connect the country's digital payment systems.

"We are not merely introducing a new payment method, we are establishing a flexible and secure financial environment that connects key sectors and helps accelerate the transition towards a sustainable digital economy," he said.

Al Dhaheri added that the acceptance of Jaywan would gradually expand within the UAE and internationally, supporting the development of payment services connected to people's everyday needs.