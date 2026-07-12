Dubai travel time to cut by 54% between E611, Umm Al Sheif Street under new project

Dubai motorists could soon see a significant reduction in travel times, with a major new road corridor expected to slash journeys between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road from 33 minutes to just 15 minutes — a 54 per cent reduction.

In line with efforts to expand road network capacity and keep pace with Dubai’s rapid urban growth, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the contract for the Dh2-billion Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor Development Project.

Spanning 12 kilometres, the new strategic corridor will connect Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.

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Once completed by the end of 2028, it is expected to accommodate more than 130,000 trips daily and serve around 650,000 residents and visitors.

The project includes seven bridges stretching 2,300 metres and eight tunnels covering 900 metres, with a total capacity of about 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

New strategic corridor to support Dubai’s growth

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the project reflects Dubai’s long-term commitment to investing in infrastructure as a driver of economic growth and competitiveness.

He noted that road development remains essential to supporting the emirate’s rapid expansion and sustainable development ambitions.

Highlighting Dubai’s forward-looking planning model, Al Tayer said, “Dubai has adopted a proactive approach to infrastructure development, centred on delivering major projects ahead of growth requirements. This ensures the road network is ready to accommodate the urban population and economic expansion witnessed by the emirate.”

He added that the authority continues to prioritise projects that improve mobility across communities.

“RTA continues to deliver strategic projects that strengthen connectivity between different areas, enhance traffic efficiency and ensure smoother mobility. These projects have a positive impact on quality of life and support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan,” he said.

The corridor is designed to ease pressure on some of Dubai’s busiest roads, including Al Khail Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Umm Suqeim Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

According to Al Tayer, the scheme will help distribute traffic flow more effectively while supporting emerging residential and commercial developments.

“The new corridor also aims to serve development projects by providing entry and exit points that facilitate access to them and enhance their economic competitiveness,” he said.

He added, “Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor is a new strategic corridor that strengthens integration across the main road network, provides advanced infrastructure to serve current and future urban projects, and improves connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the emirate.”

Faster journeys, cycling links, improved connectivity

The corridor will add around 12 per cent capacity to Dubai’s east-west road network and improve links between several established and emerging communities, including Nad Al Sheba, Al Barari, Dubai Hills, District One, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Living Legends, Majan and Global Village.

As part of the project, Latifa bint Hamdan Street will be expanded to four lanes in each direction, supported by a network of free-flow interchanges, bridges and loop ramps. A new road will also connect Al Khail Road to the extension of Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

RTA will additionally develop sections of Al Meydan Street and build a new interchange to improve access to nearby development projects.

The project also incorporates 12.5 km of cycling tracks that will connect with Dubai’s existing cycling network, creating an integrated route stretching from Al Qudra to Jumeirah.

Beyond reducing travel times, the authority said the corridor will improve traffic safety through multi-level interchanges, enhance connectivity between major road corridors and support future urban expansion across the emirate.