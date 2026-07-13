Dubai’s new Dh2-billion Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor: 10 key questions answered

Dubai is set to get a major new transport link as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) moves ahead with the Dh2-billion Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor Development Project, a strategic infrastructure upgrade aimed at easing congestion, improving connectivity and supporting the emirate’s future growth.

The 12km corridor will introduce new bridges, tunnels and expanded road capacity, creating a faster east-west connection across key areas of Dubai. Designed to keep pace with population growth and rising mobility needs, the project will link several major routes and enhance access for motorists across the city.

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Here are the key details you need to know about Dubai’s Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor project.

1. What is the Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor project?

The Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor Development Project is a major road infrastructure initiative by Dubai’s RTA to create a new strategic transport corridor across the emirate.

Stretching approximately 12km, the corridor will connect Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.

The project is designed to improve traffic movement, increase road capacity and support Dubai’s long-term urban expansion.

2. How much will the project cost and when will it be completed?

The project has been awarded at a cost of Dh2 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

3. Which areas will benefit from the new corridor?

The corridor will improve connectivity for several existing and upcoming communities, including:

Nad Al Sheba

Al Barari

Dubai Hills

District One

Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens

Living Legends

Majan

Global Village

It will also serve residential, commercial and industrial areas along Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Al Meydan Street.

The project is expected to benefit around 650,000 residents and visitors.

4. How will the project reduce travel time?

One of the biggest benefits will be faster journeys across Dubai. Travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road is expected to fall from 33 minutes to 15 minutes, reducing journey times by 54 per cent.

The improved connectivity will also ease pressure on surrounding roads such as:

Al Khail Road

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Dubai–Al Ain Road

Umm Suqeim Street

5. How much traffic can the new corridor handle?

The corridor will have a capacity of approximately 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

It is expected to handle more than 130,000 trips every day, helping distribute traffic across Dubai’s wider road network.

6. What major structures will be built as part of the project?

The project includes:

Seven bridges extending 2,300 metres

Eight tunnels covering 900 metres

Multi-level free-flow interchanges

Loop ramps allowing smoother traffic movement

Expansion of Latifa bint Hamdan Street to four lanes in each direction

These upgrades will allow vehicles to move between key roads without relying on traditional intersections.

7. Will the project support cycling and sustainable mobility?

Yes. The project includes 12.5km of cycling tracks that will connect with Dubai’s existing cycling network.

The tracks will form part of an integrated route linking Al Qudra to Jumeirah, supporting Dubai’s sustainable mobility goals.

8. Why is Dubai building another major road corridor?

According to RTA, the project is part of Dubai’s proactive approach to developing infrastructure ahead of future demand.

With continued population growth, new residential communities and economic expansion, the corridor is intended to ensure that Dubai’s road network can handle increasing movement of residents, visitors and businesses.

The project supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

9. How will the project affect existing roads?

The new corridor is expected to improve traffic flow on some of Dubai’s busiest routes by distributing vehicle movement more efficiently.

It will add around 12 per cent capacity to east-west corridors across Dubai, helping reduce congestion on surrounding highways and improving journey reliability.

10. Is this a continuation of earlier road improvements in the area?

Yes. The project builds on previous upgrades to Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

Earlier improvements created better connections between Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, reducing travel time between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road from 12 minutes to four minutes.

The new corridor will complete and expand the network, creating a more integrated transport link across Dubai.