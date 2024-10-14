Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon37.2°C

Dubai: Immigration time cut to 20 mins for cruise ship arrivals with facial recognition system

The previous method of processing passengers involved extensive checks, which often resulted in long wait times

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 1:14 PM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 1:14 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Ticket prices increase at these 4 tourist destinations

UAE jobs: Is it legal to work while on a visit visa?

Dubai: Fourth new bridge along Al Khail Road to open on October 13, ease traffic to Deira

The introduction of the Portable Marina has enhanced maritime passenger processing, transforming the way travellers disembark from cruise ships, allowing for the efficient checking of 5,000 passengers in just 20 minutes.

Previously, the daunting task of individually checking each passenger led to long queues and delays.

Recommended For You

UAE resident left with Dh120,000 debt after husband flees; can travel ban be imposed on spouse?

UAE: Want to help low-income families buy food? Invest in this 5-storey residence

UAE jobs: Is it legal to work while on a visit visa?

UAE residents face soaring end-of-year ticket prices amid demand for top destinations

Dubai: Ticket prices increase at these 4 tourist destinations

 

Before the ship even arrives at the port, officers can now scan passengers' information digitally, streamlining the immigration process. Upon arrival, passengers are identified using facial recognition technology, significantly reducing the time spent in queues.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"With the Portable Marina, we can identify all passengers within just 20 minutes," said Faisal Ahli from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). "This system allows us to pre-process the passenger data, ensuring that when the ship docks, officers can quickly verify travellers' identities."

The previous method of processing passengers involved extensive checks, which often resulted in long wait times, especially for vessels carrying large numbers of people. The introduction of biometric identification at sea and land ports, applicable since earlier this year, has eliminated these delays for both entering and exiting the ports.

"Passengers no longer face long queues, making their travel experience smoother and more enjoyable," added Ahli.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story