Dubai to host inaugural RailX conference and exhibition in 2027

Dubai will host the inaugural RailX Dubai Conference and Exhibition from May 31 to June 2, 2027, at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the event will focus on the future of rail and mobility.

RailX Dubai is expected to attract more than 5,000 participants, over 60 exhibitors and more than 70 speakers, including government officials, decision-makers, industry leaders and specialists.

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The conference will be held under the theme 'Building the Future of Rail and Mobility' and will cover passenger transport, freight and logistics, economic corridors, high-speed rail and cross-border connectivity.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said that RailX would reinforce Dubai’s position as a link between East and West and a hub for shaping the future of mobility.

He said that the event would bring together policymakers, investors, specialised companies and industry leaders to discuss planning, financing, technology, operations and customer service.

The conference will be structured around five themes: Reach, Advance, Invest, Link and X-Perience. Discussions will cover artificial intelligence, automation, predictive maintenance, digital twins, cybersecurity, public-private partnerships, multimodal integration and passenger experience.

An accompanying exhibition will showcase trains, operating and control systems, smart-maintenance technology, artificial intelligence, automation, sustainable infrastructure and other rail and mobility solutions.

China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation is the first organising partner for the event, according to RTA.