Dubai honours bus driver who helped blind man safely cross road

On a busy Dubai street, a small moment of kindness quietly captured the spirit of a city. A bus driver with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been honoured after stopping to help a blind man safely cross the road.

Naeem Abbas Muhammad didn’t hesitate. Seeing the man struggling at the roadside, he stepped in, gently guiding him across traffic and staying by his side until he reached safety. “I saw a man trying to cross the road and he was blind… I helped him,” he said simply.

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A video shared by the RTA shows the quiet care in his actions; no spectacle, just instinctive humanity. In recognition, he was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the authority.

"Good job," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA as he handed the certificate to Naeem.

For Naeem, the gesture needed no recognition. “I like to help people,” he said. “Helping is the way. Helping is Dubai culture.”

Check out the video below, as shared by RTA:

His words echo a sentiment earlier expressed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said, "the soul of Dubai is found in its people."

While concise, the social media post highlighted an important theme in Dubai’s story: that its achievements are not only measured in high skyscrapers, breathtaking skylines or economic indicators, but in the people who call the city home and contribute to its ongoing journey of success.

It also underlined the idea of placing residents at the heart of economic development and their role as the driving force behind Dubai’s growth and progress.

For residents of Dubai and the wider UAE, the royals are not distant figures confined to palaces, but leaders who remain closely connected to the community.

It is not uncommon to see Sheikh Hamdan taking part in events such as the Dubai Run, or having iftar with soldiers in the desert, just as it is normal to see Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visiting local malls or stopping by restaurants to interact with residents.

Their public appearances, whether at fitness events, social gatherings, or informal visits, serve to humanise leadership and strengthen that connection.

The recognition of individuals such as Naeem Abbas Muhammad and thousands of taxi drivers through initiatives by the RTA further supports this theme. In 2025, over 2,000 Dubai taxi drivers have been honoured by RTA for their customer service and skill.

Under the "Road Ambassadors" initiative, RTA praised the work of 2,172 taxi drivers who have followed all rules and regulations, upheld high standards of personal and vehicle cleanliness, and returned lost items to their owners.