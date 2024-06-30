Dubai Harbour bridge to slash commute time from 12 minutes to 3

Parking fees are set in order to regulate the limited spaces and to prevent the arbitrary use of these spots
A bridge that links the Dubai Harbour to a major highway will cut travel time from 12 minutes to three, it was announced Sunday. The Dh431-million Dubai Harbour bridge will have two lanes in each direction and connect the residential seafront destination with the Sheikh Zayed Road.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the contract to construct the 1.5-km bridge, which will have a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project provides a direct entry/exit for Dubai Harbour to ease the movement of visitors and residents. It extends from the 5th intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai) to Dubai Harbour Street, passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour,” explained Al Tayer.
The authority did not reveal when the project would be completed.
Abdulla Binhabtoor, chief executive officer of Shamal Holding — curator of Dubai Harbour — said the project will provide “free and direct” access to the destination.
Dubai Harbour is located between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah. The seafront district is home to Skydive Dubai that features a 770-metre runway that extends 550 metres into the Arabian Gulf.
ALSO READ:
Parking fees are set in order to regulate the limited spaces and to prevent the arbitrary use of these spots
The violators were caught as authorities step up its monitoring of the public's compliance with regulations
Some agencies are able to find a solution, with one expert encouraging travellers to get a five-year multiple-entry visa to the popular holiday destination
Over the weekend, about 80 members of Filipino Kasambahay Club (FKC), an organisation of nannies and domestic workers in Dubai, had their first meet-up
Instead of going to shopping malls and indoor play areas, there are still a few outdoor spots that residents can visit during these hot and humid days
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
The election is being held to choose the successor to former President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May
Usually sermons last around 20 minutes and are followed by a two-unit congregational prayer