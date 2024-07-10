Dubai: Get free ice cream at 2 Metro stations today

File photo

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 8:15 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 8:17 AM

Taking the Dubai Metro today? Don't miss the free ice cream.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is giving away ice cream in cones at two Metro stations today, July 10, and tomorrow, July 11.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among the flavours you could get are: Chocolate, cookies and cream, butterscotch, cotton candy, and vanilla, based on the teaser video that the authority shared on Tuesday.

Here's where you can get one:

Mashreq and Ibn Battuta Metro Stations: 11am to 1pm, July 10

Equiti and Onpassive Metro Stations: 11am

Free ice cream has been on trend in the Emirates today as summer heat peaks, with temperatures hitting a new high of 50.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Workers and delivery riders, in particular, get to grab some popsicles and cold drinks every day from ice cream trucks run by volunteers.