Dubai: Free shuttle bus service for residents heading to 'UAE loves Iraq' event

Buses will transport visitors from the available parking areas directly to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and comfortable arrival

Published: Sat 4 Oct 2025, 11:56 AM

Over half of UAE residents buying, renting EVs due to lower costs

26-year-old crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025 to be first Emirati to carry flag on global stage

TEDx scam in Dubai targets speakers with $25,000 packages 

Residents attending the UAE Loves Iraq 2025 event on Saturday (October 4) at Expo City Dubai, will be treated to free bus services provided by the RTA.

Buses will transport visitors from the available parking areas directly to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and comfortable arrival.

Taxis will also be available throughout the event for convenient travel to and from the venue.

The free bus service will operate from 12am to 1.30pm, making it easy for all attendees to enjoy the event without hassle.