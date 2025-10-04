Dubai: Free shuttle bus service for residents heading to 'UAE loves Iraq' event

Residents attending the UAE Loves Iraq 2025 event on Saturday (October 4) at Expo City Dubai, will be treated to free bus services provided by the RTA.

Buses will transport visitors from the available parking areas directly to the event entrance, ensuring a smooth and comfortable arrival.

Taxis will also be available throughout the event for convenient travel to and from the venue.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The free bus service will operate from 12am to 1.30pm, making it easy for all attendees to enjoy the event without hassle.