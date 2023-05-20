Dubai: Floating Bridge to be closed until further notice, RTA announces

It was supposed to be closed for 5 weeks from April 17

The Floating Bridge closure has been extended until further notice, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced.

In a tweet, the authority said, "The Floating Bridge closure has been extended in both directions until further notice, to carry out technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance work on the bridge."

To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings.

These include Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge. RTA will open Al Mamzar Street’s exit for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road as follows:

Traffic from Sharjah through Al Ittihad Street: To use Al Mamzar Exit which will be open for traffic (previously restricted to Buses and Taxis) to ease the access to the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets.

Traffic from Deira to Bur Dubai through Al Khaleej Street: To use the Infinity Bridge

Traffic from Sharjah to Bur Dubai through Al Ittihad Road: To use the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets, as well as Al Garhoud Bridge or Al Maktoum Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Khalid bin Al Waleed Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and the Infinity Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Umm Hurair Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Sheikh Zayed Road: To use Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge and the Business Bay Crossing

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Oud Metha Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Al Riyadh Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Motorists travelling between Bur Dubai and Deira may use main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road

The authority has said it will monitor and manage the traffic movement to ensure smooth flow during the closure of the Floating Bridge.

