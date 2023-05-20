Dubai: Floating Bridge to be closed until further notice, RTA announces

Dewa collected more than 220,000 plastic bottles and cans through the smart machines they had set up in some of their buildings
The Floating Bridge closure has been extended until further notice, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced.
In a tweet, the authority said, "The Floating Bridge closure has been extended in both directions until further notice, to carry out technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance work on the bridge."
To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings.
These include Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge. RTA will open Al Mamzar Street’s exit for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road as follows:
The authority has said it will monitor and manage the traffic movement to ensure smooth flow during the closure of the Floating Bridge.
ALSO READ:
Dewa collected more than 220,000 plastic bottles and cans through the smart machines they had set up in some of their buildings
The private hyper-car collection showcases over 50 cars on a rotational basis
Many people drive into these areas without realising how quickly water levels can rise and their vehicles can get caught in the strong currents, experts say
100 cities were ranked in inaugural list with London topping followed by New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, San Francisco, Dubai, Amsterdam
Ministry calls on Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid taking steps to exacerbate tension and instability in the region
Torrential rains and flooding resulted in numerous deaths and injuries
Sharjah Police call on guardians to ensure children's safety at all times
School representatives highlight that such sessions are important for children of determination to be introduced into the corporate world