Dubai launches first smart bus station with live transport updates, 24/7 services

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened its first smart bus station at Mall of the Emirates, introducing round-the-clock digital services aimed at making public transport journeys faster and more convenient.

Directly linked to the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, the new facility serves 11 bus routes connecting several residential, commercial, and tourist areas across Dubai, including Al Barsha, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Science Park and Dubai Studio City, as well as attractions such as Dubai Miracle Garden and Global Village.

The 147-square-metre bus station can accommodate up to 20 passengers and includes a dedicated rest area for bus drivers. Unlike conventional bus stations, the new hub is fully digitised, with all customer services available 24/7 through interactive systems.

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Smart bus station services

Passengers can access a smart kiosk that provides a virtual assistant for journey planning, customer support, lost-and-found services, and direct contact with RTA’s call centre. Real-time digital displays show bus and metro arrival times, taxi availability, station maps, and nearby landmarks, helping commuters better plan their journeys.

A separate screen also provides live updates on bus occupancy levels, allowing passengers to make more informed travel decisions and helping distribute demand across services.

The station also includes ticket purchase and top-up machines, as well as a smart vending machine offering drinks and loyalty rewards. It is likewise fitted with solar panels to generate power, along with smart sensors to monitor air quality.

"The station also incorporates advanced systems for crowd management and violation detection through AI-powered cameras, further enhancing safety and ensuring a smoother user experience," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

11 bus routes

The new smart bus station serves 11 routes, including 6 Dubai Metro feeder routes, 3 internal routes and 2 seasonal routes. The station connects multiple residential, commercial and tourist areas, most notably Al Barsha, Umm Suqeim, Al Sufouh, Al Manara, Al Quoz, Al Ghubaiba, The Greens, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Science Park and Dubai Studio City, as well as major tourist destinations such as Dubai Miracle Garden and Global Village.