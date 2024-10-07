Mon, Oct 07, 2024 | Rabiʻ II 3, 1446 | DXB °C

Dubai: Fire in vehicle on major road; motorists urged to exercise caution

The incident was reported on E311, at the exit leading to Sharjah

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Dubai Police warned motorists of a fire in a vehicle on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).

The incident was reported at the exit coming from Al Khawaneej Road leading to Sharjah. The authorities urged motorists to exercise caution.


Earlier, police reported that a heavy vehicle overturned on a major road in Dubai on Monday. The Dubai Police also earlier alerted motorists of a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading towards Sharjah.


The authorities often notify UAE road-users through their social media accounts of any accidents or incidents, so that motorists may take necessary precaution.

