Motorists in Dubai cover 10km in less than 14 minutes, says traffic study

It takes an average of 13.7 minutes to travel 10 kilometres in Dubai, making commutes across the city faster than in major global hubs. The emirate outperforms cities such as Sydney, Montreal, Berlin, Rome and Milan in the TomTom Traffic Index 2024 for traffic flow efficiency.

Dubai’s Travel Time Index (TTI) — a measure of congestion — was recorded at 1.23, outperforming the global average of 1.3, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed on Sunday as it marked its 20th anniversary.

“Data shows that the TTI decreased by four per cent over the past decade — from 1.28 in 2014 to 1.23 in 2024 within the urban area,” the authority said.

According to a McKinsey & Company study commissioned by the RTA, Dubai’s long-term investment in smart traffic systems, bridges and road design has transformed safety standards across the emirate. The fatality rate per 100,000 inhabitants dropped from 21.9 in 2006 to 1.8 in 2024, one of the sharpest declines worldwide.

At the same time, the average life expectancy of residents has risen, supported by lower harmful emissions and the promotion of active mobility through public transport, walking and cycling.

The study also highlighted that the rate of traffic-related deaths in Dubai decreased by approximately 97 per cent between 2007 and 2024. By last year, the emirate’s fatality rate was lower than that of benchmark cities such as Milan, Miami, Manchester, Toronto and Berlin.

Beyond efficiency and safety, Dubai’s transport transformation has improved quality of life and mental wellbeing. Shorter commutes and smoother traffic flow have helped reduce daily stress, while pedestrian and cycling projects have encouraged more active, healthier lifestyles.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the progress underscores how transport investments have reshaped life across the city.

“Every minute saved, every accident prevented, and every tonne of emissions reduced has enhanced people’s quality of life,” Al Tayer said. “Dubai today stands as one of the most comfortable and liveable cities in the world.”

The RTA’s future projects include trackless trams, suspended transport systems and high-frequency buses (BRT). Another major initiative is the development of pedestrian pathways under the ‘Dubai Walk’ initiative, aimed at transforming the emirate into a pedestrian-friendly city throughout the year.

RTA will also implement a series of strategic road projects to further enhance traffic flow and ensure efficient connectivity across the emirate, including the development of Umm Suqeim Street, Al Wasl Street, Jumeirah Street and Sheikh Zayed Road.