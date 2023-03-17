Dubai: Expect traffic delays for 6 hours on key roads tonight, says RTA

The two sides discus new opportunities to work together
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has alerted residents to expect traffic delays from 7pm tonight on key roads in the emirates. According to the authority, motorists should expect a delay on Al Safa Street, Happiness Street and Al Badaa Street tonight.
On Friday 17, from 7pm to 1am tomorrow, Saturday 18, drivers will experience heavy congestion on these roads coinciding with the Coca-Cola Arena events. Residents have been urged to take alternative roads: Al Wasl St, Al Meydan St & Al Khail Rd to reach their destination.
Renowned Iraqi singer and composer Majid Al Mohandis, known for hits like Tenadeek, Bedoon Asmaa and Tehebak Rouhi, will enthrall fans with his memorable tunes at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 17. Doors open at 7.30pm.
