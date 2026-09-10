Dubai records 21% drop in passenger transport violations in first half of 2026

About 30,000 passenger transport violations were recorded in Dubai during the first half of 2026, down 21 per cent from 38,000 during the same period last year, as compliance levels improved across the sector.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) carried out more than 1.6 million inspections across passenger transport activities in the first six months of 2026, compared with 1.5 million inspections during the same period in 2025.

The inspections covered public transport activities and users of public transport facilities, school transport, tourist transport, chartered buses and unlicensed passenger transport.

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Joint campaigns with the General Department of Airport Security, the General Department of Criminal Investigation and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai recorded 340 violations related to passenger transport in unlicensed vehicles and the promotion of illegal transport services.

The figure was 57 per cent lower than the 797 violations recorded during the first half of 2025.

RTA also impounded 244 vehicles after their drivers fled the scene, a 48 per cent decrease compared with the same period last year.

In the school transport sector, RTA carried out more than 8,000 inspections over the two years. During the first half of 2026, these inspections resulted in 654 violations, 15 per cent fewer than in the same period last year, while the compliance rate reached about 92 per cent.

The public transport sector accounted for more than 1.2 million inspections covering public bus users, public transport facilities and bus drivers. More than 28,000 violations were recorded, with a compliance rate of about 97.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, more than 12,000 inspections were carried out in the chartered bus, tourist transport and international transport sectors during the first half of 2026. They resulted in 602 violations, with compliance reaching 95 per cent.

RTA said it is using smart data analytics to direct monitoring and inspection operations more efficiently, with the aim of improving passenger safety and strengthening compliance across Dubai’s transport sector.

Saeed Al Balooshi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the authority carries out intensive monitoring and inspection operations with strategic partners to ensure compliance with regulations and improve the quality of passenger transport services.

He said the first-half results showed continued improvements in field monitoring and joint inspection campaigns, particularly at key locations and high-activity areas, with efforts also focused on combating unlicensed passenger transport.