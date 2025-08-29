Dubai: Driver fined Dh10,000, licence suspended after car crashes into beauty center

A Dubai court has not only fined an Asian man Dh10,000 but also suspended his driving license for three months, and banned him for two years from transferring or depositing money for others, either directly or through intermediaries, without prior approval from the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

The ruling came after a February incident in Al Qusais, where police received a report of a vehicle collision. At the scene, an officer found the man’s car stopped after crashing into a beauty centre and colliding with five other parked vehicles.

The officer noticed unusual behaviour from the driver. He was stammering and showed signs of impairment, despite no detectable alcohol odour. He was arrested, and a sample was sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

Tests revealed the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine, and pregabalin, substances listed under schedules 5 and 8 of the UAE Federal Law on Combating Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances and its amendments.

During investigations, the man admitted to driving under the influence of these substances and acknowledged failing to observe traffic conditions properly.

He also admitted not leaving sufficient distance while driving, which led to the collision with the beauty center wall and damage to other property.

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanours and Violations held the man responsible for his actions, citing negligence and impaired driving as the direct cause of the accident. The court’s verdict imposed the fine, financial transaction ban, and license suspension, underscoring the strict stance of Dubai authorities against drug-impaired driving and its potential dangers to public safety.