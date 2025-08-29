  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Aug 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

Dubai: Driver fined Dh10,000, licence suspended after car crashes into beauty center

During investigations, the man admitted to driving under the influence and failing to observe traffic rules

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 8:39 AM

Top Stories

Dubai mosques roll out new paid parking signs to prioritise worshippers

Dubai mosques roll out new paid parking signs to prioritise worshippers

Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

A Dubai court has not only fined an Asian man Dh10,000 but also suspended his driving license for three months, and banned him for two years from transferring or depositing money for others, either directly or through intermediaries, without prior approval from the UAE Central Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

The ruling came after a February incident in Al Qusais, where police received a report of a vehicle collision. At the scene, an officer found the man’s car stopped after crashing into a beauty centre and colliding with five other parked vehicles.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

HONOR opens new experience store at Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall on August 29

thumb-image

AI or human agents? UAE industry execs say customers should choose

thumb-image

Video: Polish F-16 jet crashes ahead of air show, pilot dead

thumb-image

UAE President hails 'remarkable contributions' on Emirati Women's Day

thumb-image

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan sends personal messages to 40 high school toppers

 

The officer noticed unusual behaviour from the driver. He was stammering and showed signs of impairment, despite no detectable alcohol odour. He was arrested, and a sample was sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Tests revealed the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine, and pregabalin, substances listed under schedules 5 and 8 of the UAE Federal Law on Combating Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances and its amendments.

During investigations, the man admitted to driving under the influence of these substances and acknowledged failing to observe traffic conditions properly.

He also admitted not leaving sufficient distance while driving, which led to the collision with the beauty center wall and damage to other property.

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanours and Violations held the man responsible for his actions, citing negligence and impaired driving as the direct cause of the accident. The court’s verdict imposed the fine, financial transaction ban, and license suspension, underscoring the strict stance of Dubai authorities against drug-impaired driving and its potential dangers to public safety.