Dubai extends delivery bike registration by a year, rolls out new inspection standards

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority is adopting new inspection standards to extend the operational life of delivery bikes. This will allow renewal of bike registration for an additional year to continue delivery operations.

The measure reflects RTA's commitment to enhancing safety in this sector and supporting the sustainable growth of delivery services.

The comprehensive technical inspection standards, developed in line with international best practices, will be applied on an optional basis through designated inspection centres and via RTA's website under the 'Delivery Bikes Operational Life Extension' service.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The process follows a clear mechanism that ensures bikes are safe and suitable for delivery activities before renewing their registration for the fifth year.

How it works

Delivery companies operating motorcycles in Dubai can benefit from this service through quick and simple steps. Companies can access RTA's website, log in using their corporate account, select the service, identify bikes that have reached the maximum operational age, and complete the required technical inspection at designated centres.

Khaled Mohammed Saleh, Director of Commercial Transport Activities, RTA, said, "The delivery sector has recorded accelerated growth in recent years. The technical inspection initiative supports this growth, enhances service quality and customer experience, improves the safety of riders and road users, reduces operating costs for companies, and increases operational efficiency."

"The Delivery Bikes Operational Life Extension initiative strengthens the governance of this activity and supports its growth and sustainability, given its vital role in the emirate's economy and in facilitating daily life for the community. The rising number of delivery companies and bikes underscores the need for precise standards to enhance service quality and improve safety for riders and road users," Saleh said.

"In cooperation with the relevant entities and the private sector, we have launched a range of projects and initiatives to support the sector's growth. These include dedicated stations and rest areas for delivery riders equipped with service facilities, designated lanes for delivery bikes, and yellow number plates exclusively for delivery bikes to enhance safety.

"RTA has also developed charging stations and introduced additional initiatives to reduce rider fatigue, improve road safety, and support the sector’s sustainable growth," he added.