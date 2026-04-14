Dubai bus stations open sensory rooms with swings, soothing music for children with autism

In a significant step for inclusion, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced sensory rooms at Al Satwa and Oud Maitha bus stations to improve the mobility experience for People of Determination, particularly children with autism.

A bus station can be a nightmare for a child with autism, with loud announcements, bright lights and crowds of strangers. It is to negate this that RTA has come up with this project to deliver innovative, customer-focused services.

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The sensory rooms are purpose-designed environments that balance relaxation and stimulation according to the needs of children with autism. They will have some of the following features:

Soft, low-level lights that change colour to create a calm mood

Swings for physical comfort and gentle movement

Soothing music and nature scenes on screens

Colourful, calming visuals to reduce stress

Children can use the rooms before getting on a bus or after a long trip. The goal is to lower sensory overload — the feeling of too much noise, light, or activity at once.

Optimised facilities

RTA has been awarded the Autism-Friendly Environment Certificate by the Dubai Autism Centre, because of its successful implementation of the project and fulfilment of the Autism-Friendly Programme requirements.

For this project, RTA optimised its facilities, transforming empty spaces into value-added service points. This approach reinforces its commitment to social responsibility by leveraging technology and innovation to create an inclusive environment that supports full participation with dignity and well-being.

The initiative supports RTA’s goal of elevating customer happiness by delivering specialised services for all segments of the community. It also reflects efforts to strengthen corporate reputation and maximise the use of space across facilities to deliver innovative, customer-focused services.

The achievement highlights RTA’s commitment to inclusive and accessible transport for all. It enhances the quality of life and supports Dubai’s vision of a city that is friendly to People of Determination, offering safe, comfortable, and sustainable mobility. The Dubai Metro provides extensive accessibility for PoDs, including free travel using a personalised dedicated wheelchair spaces, tactile guidance paths, and elevators.

The project aligns with the leadership’s vision to deliver high-quality services that improve the comfort and well-being of People of Determination and their families. UAE has been a leader in ensuring inclusivity, launching the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination in 2017.