Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has announced updates to several bus routes across the emirate. The new routes will come into effect from November 20.

The changes include route extensions, adjustments, and alternative connections to improve network connectivity and serve key areas. The RTA has advised passengers to check the updated routes and revised timetables on the S'hail app before travelling.

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The changes are as follows:

1. Jebel Ali/JAFZA: The section serving the Life Pharmacy bus stop on the seaside has been cancelled, with Route 99 available as an alternative.

2. Al Wasl/Al Quoz F29: The route section between Al Quoz Bus Station and Equiti Metro Bus Stop via Al Wasl Road will be cancelled and passengers can use Routes 93 and F29 as an alternative. The route is connected to Equiti Metro Bus Stop via Al Manara Street, First Al Khail Street and 4th Street

3. Al Ghubaiba/al Faqa: The route will extend to serve "haikh Khalifa Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Masjid in both directions.

4. Dubai Hatta Road/Lehbab: Stops have been added along Dubai Hatta Road to allow for transfer to Route E16.

5. Al Quoz Industrial Area: Will re-route to use Sheikh Zayed Service Rd instead of the First Al Khail Street in the direction from Garmin Bus Terminus.

6. Dubai World Central: Will extend to serve Dubai World Central, Freight House

7. Cherrywoods: The RTA has extended bus route to serve Cherrywoods

Dubai provides public bus services with a large fleet of 1,518 buses helping people commute within the city, linking metro stations and transporting passengers to other emirates. The network covers 82 per cent of the urban areas in Dubai, and transports about 369,248 passengers per day.