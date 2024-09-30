Dubai: Bus routes temporarily diverted as Al Maktoum bridge undergoes maintenance

A UAE publisher was ordered to pay Dh18.7 million to the game creator, ending a seven-year legal battle
Some bus routes in Dubai will be temporarily diverted due to the maintenance on Al Maktoum Bridge, as per the Roads and Transport Authority.
These routes will not serve from bus stops from September 29, 2024, until January 23, 2025.
These routes are: 10, 23, 27, 33, 88, C04, C05, C10, C26, E16, X28 and X94.
Furthermore, buses passing through Al Maktoum bridge will be temporarily diverted via Al Garhoud bridge.
Al Maktoum Bridge will observe semi-operational hours until January 16, 2025. The major bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays from 11pm to 5am, and closed for 24 hours on Sundays.
The authority also announced some bus stops that will not be serving during the diversion period. These are:
Furthermore, service on Route 23 will start and terminate at Deira City Centre Bus Station and will not be serving passengers on Oud Metha Bus Station.
The authority announced the changes through its S'hail app.
