Dubai: Bus routes temporarily diverted as Al Maktoum bridge undergoes maintenance

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:53 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:57 PM

Some bus routes in Dubai will be temporarily diverted due to the maintenance on Al Maktoum Bridge, as per the Roads and Transport Authority.

These routes will not serve from bus stops from September 29, 2024, until January 23, 2025.

These routes are: 10, 23, 27, 33, 88, C04, C05, C10, C26, E16, X28 and X94.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Furthermore, buses passing through Al Maktoum bridge will be temporarily diverted via Al Garhoud bridge.

Al Maktoum Bridge will observe semi-operational hours until January 16, 2025. The major bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays from 11pm to 5am, and closed for 24 hours on Sundays.

The authority also announced some bus stops that will not be serving during the diversion period. These are: