Dubai: Bus delayed? Commuters to get better real-time traffic info after RTA tie-up with Swiftly

Bus commuters in Dubai will now be able to plan their trips better after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) joined hands with American transit data provider Swiftly to improve the accuracy of the transport authority's Real-Time Passenger Information system (RTPI).
Passengers will be able to access real-time bus locations, traffic information, delays and service disruptions on multiple smart applications, including RTA's S'hail app and third-party Journey Planner platforms.
The enhancements will mean passengers will be able to plan their schedule accordingly by knowing exactly when to reach the bus stop, avoid waiting too long, as well help them avoid missing the bus.
The platform leverages advanced big data technologies to enhance bus arrival predictions.
“Our partnership with Swiftly aims to improve customer awareness of real-time bus locations and any potential delays due to traffic conditions, accidents, or other external factors. By utilising big data-based solutions, this collaboration will offer more accurate bus arrival predictions, ensuring that passengers know exactly when to reach the bus stop, helping them avoid missing the bus or waiting for too long,” Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said.
Jonathan Simkin, Co-founder and CEO of Swiftly, said: "We are thrilled to partner with RTA Dubai to help improve the rider experience and to empower staff with modern tools that enable them to collaborate more efficiently and effectively. The partnership has already resulted in substantial results - a 24% improvement in the accuracy of Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA), which means more passengers will catch their bus and have a seamless experience with RTA Dubai's service.
"And it's just the beginning. We look forward to expanding our work with RTA Dubai and more broadly in the region to improve the passenger experience for millions of riders."
