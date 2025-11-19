Future Dubai buildings to have rooftop access for air taxis, RTA reveals

Dubai’s real estate developers have already begun planning new buildings and communities with rooftop access for future air taxis, as the emirate accelerates its preparation for a 2026 commercial launch, a senior Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) official revealed at Dubai Airshow 2025.

Earlier this week, RTA has stated that the initial operation (set by first quarter of 2026) will be on a trial base. There will be people from the government authorities and companies (that will become initial passengers).



Speaking on the “Dubai’s AAM Readiness” panel, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Dubai’s Public Transport Agency, said developers are now engaging with RTA at the early design stage of upcoming projects to ensure that vertiports can be integrated directly into residential and commercial districts.

“We are already talking to developers very early because we want air taxis to fit naturally into future communities,” Bahrozyan said. “Most developers are very keen. They want to understand how air mobility fits in, and they want to be part of the next phase.”

The move is part of Dubai’s broader strategy to ensure that air mobility becomes not just a premium transport option, but a practical, accessible mode that residents can reach by foot. Bahrozyan said that while the service will launch on a small scale, the long-term vision is a network of vertiports embedded across the city.

Dubai’s first vertiport near DXB now 60 per cent complete

RTA also confirmed that Dubai’s first vertiport, located next to Dubai International Airport, is 60 percent complete and on track for readiness in early 2026. Four vertiports are expected to be operational by the time commercial air taxi services launch later next year.

The panel also revealed that Dubai recently completed its first point-to-point air taxi test flight, with Joby Aviation flying its electric aircraft from the Margham test site to the Dubai Airshow grounds in a 17-minute trip. The test was described as a key milestone toward aircraft qualification.

A new model for future cities



Joby Aviation CEO JoeBen Bevirt said the long-term goal is for vertiports to eventually be within walking distance of homes and workplaces.

“My dream is for people to walk from their homes to a vertiport, take an aircraft, and land ideally on the roof of their office,” he said. “It will take time, but cities will reorganise around air mobility, just as they once reorganised around cars.”

Skyports CEO Duncan Walker added that developing a network in Dubai, one of the world’s densest and most expensive real-estate markets, will create a template for other global cities. “If we can do it here, we can export this model anywhere,” he said.

Community readiness and safety assurances

Bahrozyan emphasised that community acceptance is essential, noting that public concerns around noise and safety are being addressed through testing and awareness. He said the aircraft is significantly quieter than helicopters and will only become quieter as the technology advances.

Dubai aims to launch its first commercial air taxi operations by the end of 2026, with pilot-only test flights beginning earlier in the year. The service will roll out gradually, with point-to-point routes connecting key hubs before expanding into a wider network.

“Our goal is to offer a service that is safe, quiet and eventually affordable for the public,” Bahrozyan said. “For this to work, people must be able to reach the vertiport easily, and that is why working with developers early is so important.”