Dubai launches battery-swapping stations for electric bikes across 36 locations

The stations. launched in collaboration with Terra Tech Ltd, will encourage delivery companies to use e-bikes, the RTA announced on Tuesday

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 5:48 PM

Several battery-swapping stations for electric bikes will be installed in strategic locations across Dubai “to accelerate the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly transport” and encourage delivery companies to use e-bikes, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

RTA will roll out battery-swapping stations in collaboration with Terra Tech Ltd, a MENA-based B2B micro-mobility tech start-up that specialises in developing battery-swapping stations.

The partnership between RTA and Terra Tech Ltd includes the development of an integrated system to support the delivery sector. This initiative is also expected to boost the delivery sector in Dubai to transition towards eco-friendly electric solutions, while reducing the total cost of ownership for the operators, RTA noted.

The battery-swapping stations will be located at 36 locations across Dubai.

“The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 of reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent by infrastructure development of 36 locations in the emirate to meet the sector’s operational needs and introduce an operational model tailored to the requirements of delivery companies, “said Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

“We invite our partners in the delivery and commercial sectors to utilise this initiative and work alongside us towards a more efficient and sustainable future,” he added, noting “Dubai’s readiness to adopt future technologies and operational practices that help reduce emissions.”

Husam Al Zammar, CEO of Terra, for his part, said: “We value RTA’s confidence in our solution for developing battery-swapping stations for the delivery sector, and we look forward to working together to empower the electric bike delivery ecosystem in Dubai.”