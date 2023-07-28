Dubai traffic alert: Authority warns of delay on major road due to repair work

Saif Rashid Hamarain sponsored numerous charitable projects, including the construction of mosques in the UAE and abroad
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has warned motorists of an expected delay on a major city street during the weekend.
According to the authority, traffic at the intersection between Al Manara Road and Al Thanya Street on Jumeirah Street will be affected by maintenance work.
The work will be carried out from 2pm on Saturday, July 29, till 5am on Monday, July 31. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes and follow directional signs to reach their destination smoothly.
Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi praised the contributions of Sheikh Saeed to the UAE
The Emirates declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for 3 days starting today
Rates are likely to stay at the current level or might go down as inflation has been successfully reined in
Niger's foreign minister called for mutinous soldiers to release the president on Thursday
The number of UAE nationals employed in private companies has gone up by almost three-fold, as compared to 2018 when there were 27,055 Emiratis
The royal family prayed for peace and mercy to be granted to Sheikh Saeed and that he be rewarded for a life he devoted to serving the country and its people
The innovative vehicle is the culmination of a year’s worth of teamwork across a multi-disciplinary group of 22 senior students