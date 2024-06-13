Dubai announces free parking hours, extended Metro timings for Eid Al Adha 2024

Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
Dubai motorists will enjoy four days of free public parking except at multi-level parking terminals from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, for the Eid Al Adha holidays. Tariffs will resume on June 19, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.
The transport authority also announced the revised operating hours for Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram during the holidays.
Dubai Tram will operate on Saturday from 6am until 1am, from 9am to 1am on Sunday; and 8am – 12 midnight on Monday and Tuesday.
All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holidays, except the kiosks or smart customer centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, and Al Kifaf, and the RTA head office will remain operational 24/7.
There are also adjustments to the operating hours of public and intercity buses. Commuters are advised to check the S’hail App. Operating hours for marine transport, including water taxi, Dubai Ferry, and abra can also be found on the RTA app.
The Dubai government announced that Eid Al Adha public and private sector holidays will start from Saturday until Tuesday, with official work resuming on Wednesday, June 19.
