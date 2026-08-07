Look: Dubai Al Yalayis Etihad Rail station takes shape ahead of September 30 opening

A long steel-framed pedestrian link is taking shape between Dubai Al Yalayis Etihad Rail station and Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. At the same time, workers are completing the station entrance, landscaping and other areas around the building.

During a Khaleej Times visit to the site, the Etihad Rail passenger station appeared complete from outside. Its main facade, glass entrance, outer panels and Etihad Rail branding were already in place. The name ‘Dubai Al Yalayis Station’ could also be seen clearly in Arabic and English.

However, the station is closed to the public. Construction barriers surrounded the entrance and parts of the road leading to it. Temporary signs, cones and fencing were also visible across the area.

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Work continues around station

Workers, cranes, trucks and other machinery were actively working across the site during the visit at around 5pm on Thursday. Some teams were working near the station entrance, while others were completing paving, landscaping and ground work.

Newly planted trees and large planters could be seen outside the building. Workers were also preparing the soil and completing sections of the pavement. The station could be seen from Yalayis Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Etihad Rail flags had also been placed along parts of the approach to the site.

KT spent around an hour observing the work from public roads and areas near Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. Construction continued throughout the visit, with workers and machinery moving across different parts of the site.

Major change within weeks

The progress was easy to notice compared to an earlier visit to the same area a few weeks ago. At the time, the station was still being built and the long pedestrian link was not visible.

During the latest visit, a large steel structure had appeared between the Etihad Rail station and the Metro station. The link appeared almost connected from one side to the other, although several parts were still being completed.

Workers could be seen welding, lifting materials and fixing sections of the structure. Work was also continuing on the roof, outer covering and support areas. Scaffolding covered several parts of the link. Cranes and lifting equipment were being used to move materials to workers above ground. Trucks and other construction vehicles were also operating near the structure.

A measurement along the visible route on Google Earth showed that the pedestrian link stretches for more than 300 metres. This is a map-based estimate and not an official project measurement.

Link to underground Metro station

The pedestrian link will connect Al Yalayis Station with the underground Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line of Dubai Metro. The Metro station remained open and accessible to passengers during KT’s visit.

Once the link is completed, passengers will be able to move between Dubai Metro and Etihad Rail without crossing the roads around the two stations. They will also not need to use a taxi or another vehicle to travel between the stations.

September 30 opening

Dubai Al Yalayis Station is scheduled to open on September 30, 2026. Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah is also expected to open on the same date.

The Dubai station will form part of Etihad Rail’s passenger network, which will connect cities and regions across the seven emirates. Previous Khaleej Times reports said that the wider passenger network will cover about 900km and include 11 cities and regions.

The passenger route will stretch from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah on the east coast. The service is expected to give residents another option for travelling between emirates.

For now, Al Yalayis Station remains behind construction barriers. But its completed-looking exterior, visible station signs and the large pedestrian link beside it gives passengers an early look at how the new station will connect with Dubai’s existing public transport network.

Dubai’s Etihad Rail station will also be connected to the Metro, buses and taxis. Etihad Rail and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority have also partnered to allow passengers to use Nol cards across the rail and public transport network.