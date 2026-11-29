Dubai motorists travelling along Al Qudra Road can now save up to seven minutes at a key intersection after three new bridges and two loop ramps opened, completing all bridge works under a major road development project.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday announced the opening of the structures, spanning a combined 2,660 metres, at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

The new infrastructure allows traffic to move freely in all directions without having to wait at signals, increasing the intersection’s capacity by 150 per cent from 7,800 to 19,400 vehicles per hour.

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The opening marks the completion of all bridge works under the Al Qudra Road Key Intersections Development Project, which aims to improve traffic movement along a major corridor connecting Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.

The wider project includes bridges spanning 4,750 metres and improvements and expansion of 11.6 kilometres of Al Qudra Road. Once completed, the road improvements are expected to increase capacity by 33 per cent, from 12,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, while cutting journey times by 70 per cent, from 10 minutes to three.

The improvements are expected to benefit more than 400,000 residents and visitors in communities served by the road.

New bridges improve connectivity to key destinations

The newly opened structures include three bridges and two loop ramps designed to cater to traffic heading towards different destinations, including Jebel Ali, Dubai city centre, Dubai International Airport and Al Qudra City.

The first bridge, measuring 750 metres and comprising two lanes, serves motorists travelling from Al Qudra Road towards Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in the direction of Jebel Ali.

A second, 900-metre, two-lane bridge caters to traffic heading towards the city centre and Dubai International Airport, while a third, 500-metre bridge serves residents travelling from surrounding neighbourhoods towards Al Qudra City.

Two loop ramps, each comprising two lanes, have also been opened. One connects Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to Al Qudra Road towards Al Qudra City, while the other facilitates traffic towards Umm Suqeim.

The project also includes three kilometres of service roads on both sides of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, strengthening access to nearby residential and development areas.

These openings follow the earlier completion of two main bridges at the same intersection, measuring a combined 1,400 metres and comprising eight lanes in both directions.

Road upgrades support Dubai's growing communities

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the project was part of Dubai’s wider efforts to keep its road network aligned with urban expansion, population growth and increasing mobility needs.

He said the completion of the works was a significant addition to the emirate’s road infrastructure, supporting connectivity between residential communities, development projects and economic centres.

“Road network development projects are of strategic importance in supporting Dubai’s urban and economic growth by providing advanced infrastructure capable of accommodating future expansion and enhancing the attractiveness of residential, development and investment areas,” Al Tayer said.

He added that Al Qudra Road serves communities with more than 400,000 residents and visitors, while strengthening links between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.

The project forms part of RTA’s broader road corridor development plan and aligns with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, with a focus on improving journey times, road safety and access to neighbourhoods.

More improvements completed along Al Qudra Road

Earlier this year, RTA opened a 1,200-metre bridge with four lanes in each direction at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the road linking Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City.

The upgrade increased the intersection’s capacity from 6,600 to 19,200 vehicles per hour and reduced waiting time by around 55 per cent, from 113 seconds to 52 seconds.

In May, improvements were also opened at the Emirates Road and Al Qudra Road intersection, including a service road towards Jebel Ali and a free-flow loop ramp for traffic travelling from the city centre towards Al Qudra City.

Additional ramp improvements on the opposite side of the intersection now facilitate motorists travelling from Jebel Ali along Emirates Road towards Umm Suqeim via Al Qudra Road.

The road development serves residential communities including Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, Akoya, Mudon, DAMAC Hills, The Sustainable City, Town Square, Mira and DAMAC Hills 2.

Further works along Al Qudra Road, between Emirates Road and Al Qudra Roundabout, include adding lanes along a 3.4-kilometre stretch, developing a new 4.8-kilometre road in the southern area connecting to Emirates Road, improving entry and exit points and widening sections of Emirates Road.