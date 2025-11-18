  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 18, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:17 | DXB weather-sun.svg30°C

Dubai: How to book a flying taxi in three easy steps

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) ‘air taxis’ are on display at the ongoing Dubai Airshow

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 2:15 PM

Top Stories

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

Look: Planes colour the sky as flying displays begin at Dubai Airshow 2025

Look: Planes colour the sky as flying displays begin at Dubai Airshow 2025

UAE Central Bank removes minimum salary requirement for personal loans: Emarat Al Youm

UAE Central Bank removes minimum salary requirement for personal loans: Emarat Al Youm

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

As easy as 1-2-3, or with a few taps on the app, you can soon book an aerial taxi and avoid road traffic while you enjoy a fresh view of Dubai up in the air.

Recommended For You

Dubai flying taxi: RTA to offer free rides to select passengers next year

Dubai flying taxi: RTA to offer free rides to select passengers next year

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Silver's 2025 ascent: Why there's so much more to the metal

Silver's 2025 ascent: Why there's so much more to the metal

India: New Delhi car bomb accused appears in court

India: New Delhi car bomb accused appears in court

“The Middle East isn’t real”—or is it a mindset?

“The Middle East isn’t real”—or is it a mindset?

 

Visitors at the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2025 can’t wait to try the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) ‘air taxis’ on display at the ongoing Dubai Airshow.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Set for commercial operations in the fourth quarter of next year, Joby Aviation shared how to hail their flying taxi.

  1. Open the app (this will be available soon) Set your route; search the address and Joby will take care of the rest with integrated Uber service.

  2. Select your trip - Joby will provide a trip to match the party size and fit with the schedule.

  3. Start the journey; use trip guidance to navigate the journey with ease.

Once up in the air, enjoy the view and see the from a new perspective. And once you land, an Uber ride will bring you to your end destination.