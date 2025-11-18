Dubai: How to book a flying taxi in three easy steps

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

As easy as 1-2-3, or with a few taps on the app, you can soon book an aerial taxi and avoid road traffic while you enjoy a fresh view of Dubai up in the air.

Visitors at the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2025 can’t wait to try the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) ‘air taxis’ on display at the ongoing Dubai Airshow.

Set for commercial operations in the fourth quarter of next year, Joby Aviation shared how to hail their flying taxi.

Open the app (this will be available soon) Set your route; search the address and Joby will take care of the rest with integrated Uber service. Select your trip - Joby will provide a trip to match the party size and fit with the schedule. Start the journey; use trip guidance to navigate the journey with ease.

Once up in the air, enjoy the view and see the from a new perspective. And once you land, an Uber ride will bring you to your end destination.