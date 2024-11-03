Dubai aims to reduce road accident fatalities per 100,000 residents

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As Dubai constantly strives to make daily transportation secure and accessible for all, the emirate frequently carries out infrastructure upgrades, and imposes penalties on violators of the strict safety standards.

Recently, the emirate also passed a new traffic law, which outlined penalties for 14 different violations. Some of them include heavier fines for jaywalking, and 30-day vehicle impoundment for using phones while driving, tailgating, and sudden deviation.

On Sunday, Dubai Police said that Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, reviewed the workflow of the General Department of Traffic, praising their efforts in maintaining safety and security on the emirate's roads.

The department gave Al Marri an overview of strategic indicators which aims to reduce road accident fatalities per 100,000 residents. This involves using the latest smart tech, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and relying on qualified specialists, to manage traffic flow effectively.

The reduction in traffic fatalities is a goal seen in different parts of UAE. In September, Sharjah Police announced a 15 per cent decrease in fatalities per 100,000 residents during first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year. This was accompanied by a 9 per cent decline in traffic accidents per 10,000 vehicles.

As part of the Commander-in-Chief's annual inspection visit to the General Department of Traffic in Dubai, Al Marri also examined the traffic violation statistics for 2023, including the areas with the highest violations, the most commonly cited offences, and the types of vehicles most frequently involved.

Additionally, he reviewed the performance of various enforcement teams, including those focused on pedestrians, public transport, and bicycles and scooters. In early October, residents rejoiced as Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced lifting of the e-scooter ban in the Metro. Both e-scooter users and transportation experts hailed this move, citing the practicality, efficiency and economical value of this mode of transport.

Al Marri also learnt about the traffic campaigns carried out over the past year, including those addressing pedestrian safety, sudden swerving, back-to-school safety, the dangers of speeding, the importance of maintaining a safe distance, along with the Ramadan Without Accidents initiative.