Dubai to conduct strategic drill for emergencies at Aerial Taxi Vertiport on Sept 16

Dubai Police, civil defence, ambulance and other relevant government entities will take part in the collaborative drill

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 15 Sept 2026, 10:14 PM
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Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a notice informing the public that a strategic drill will be conducted at the Aerial Taxi Vertiport (VDX) on Wednesday, September 16.

The collaborative drill for emergency and crises will be carried out from 9am to 12pm on Wednesday, with the participation of several government entities, including Dubai Resilience Centre, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Ambulance, and other relevant government entities, the RTA said.

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The multi-agency exercise is being held as part of efforts to strengthen preparedness, coordination and response capabilities among authorities.

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The drill at the aerial taxi vertiport comes as Dubai continues to develop its advanced air mobility infrastructure and prepare for the integration of air taxi services into the emirate’s transport network.

The VDX facility, located near Dubai International Airport, was cleared for electric air taxi operations a few months ago and will serve as the main hub of the emirate's future urban air mobility network.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced in July that VDX, developed by Skyports Infrastructure, has received regulatory certification for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations. Three additional vertiports are currently under development in partnership with the RTA.

The four-storey VDX vertiport spans approximately 3,100 square metres and includes two dedicated take-off and landing pads, rapid charging facilities for electric aircraft and passenger processing infrastructure. Once commercial operations begin, the facility is expected to handle up to 170,000 passengers annually.

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