Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road at Water Canal Bridge; delays expected

The Dubai Police have alerted about an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday afternoon.
In a social media post, the authority said the accident that has occurred at the Water Canal Bridge heading towards Jebel Ali has resulted in obstructions and slow movement of traffic.
The Dubai Police also urged commuters to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas.
