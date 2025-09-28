  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road at Water Canal Bridge; delays expected

The Dubai Police urged commuters to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 4:21 PM

India, Pakistan Asia Cup final: Fans pour in, cheers erupt as Dubai stadium gates open

Look: 42-metre Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame steal the show at Kolkata festival

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

The Dubai Police have alerted about an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday afternoon.

In a social media post, the authority said the accident that has occurred at the Water Canal Bridge heading towards Jebel Ali has resulted in obstructions and slow movement of traffic.

The Dubai Police also urged commuters to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas.

