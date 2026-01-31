Dubai Police warn of accident on Sheikh Zayed Road before Mall of Emirates bridge

Dubai authorities warned of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred before Emirates Mall Bridge towards Business Bay.

Waze users reported a 'collision' at the area, and the stretch leading up to the accident can be seen shaded in red. The traffic eases gradually towards the site of the 'collision', turning into yellow.

Take a look at the map, below:

Drivers have been asked to exercise caution. Authorities have repeatedly warned motorists against rubbernecking — the act of slowing down or stopping to look at accident scenes — highlighting the serious risks it poses to both road safety and lives.