Dubai Police warn of accident on E311 opposite Arabian Ranches

Dubai Police on Friday warned residents of a traffic accident obstructing flow on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) opposite Arabian Ranches.

The accident is affecting traffic flow towards Sharjah.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area.

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The authority also warned residents of a separate accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) at the Dubai Industrial City roundabout in the direction towards Abu Dhabi.