Dubai Police warn of accident on E311 opposite Arabian Ranches

Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 5 Jun 2026, 5:14 PM UPDATED: Fri 5 Jun 2026, 5:20 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai Police on Friday warned residents of a traffic accident obstructing flow on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) opposite Arabian Ranches.

The accident is affecting traffic flow towards Sharjah.

Recommended For You

Oman says operations at Mina Al Fahal oil terminal proceeding normally

Oman says operations at Mina Al Fahal oil terminal proceeding normally

Hezbollah rejects ceasefire plan declared in US; Israel keeps up strikes

Hezbollah rejects ceasefire plan declared in US; Israel keeps up strikes

Iran says Hezbollah seeks Israeli withdrawal to pre-war positions in Lebanon

Iran says Hezbollah seeks Israeli withdrawal to pre-war positions in Lebanon

Watch: Kuwait releases footage of Iranian attack on airport that killed 1, injured 63

Watch: Kuwait releases footage of Iranian attack on airport that killed 1, injured 63

US House votes to curb Trump on Iran war; Israel, Lebanon agree to conditional ceasefire

US House votes to curb Trump on Iran war; Israel, Lebanon agree to conditional ceasefire

 

Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority also warned residents of a separate accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) at the Dubai Industrial City roundabout in the direction towards Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Hezbollah rejects ceasefire plan declared in US; Israel keeps up strikes

2

UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public and private sectors

3

Israel, Lebanon agree to ceasefire as 'result of US-led negotiations': State Department

4

Oman says operations at Mina Al Fahal oil terminal proceeding normally

5

Watch: Kuwait releases footage of Iranian attack on airport that killed 1, injured 63