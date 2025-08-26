Dubai Police warn of accident on E311; traffic delays expected

Dubai Police sent out a warning about a disruption in traffic flow on Tuesday (August 26) due to an accident in Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).

The authority took to X to update motorists on the matter, clarifying that the accident was on the lane after the Dubai-Al Ain Bridge heading towards Abu Dhabi.

Drivers were urged to exercise extra caution and care while approaching the affected area.

