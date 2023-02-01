Dubai: 93km climate-controlled highway concept announced

In line with the emirate's 2040 goal, the idea is to allow residents to access daily needs and destinations within 20 minutes by foot or bicycle

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 12:58 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 1:42 PM

A new concept announced in Dubai envisages a 93-km climate-controlled cycle highway. Called ‘The Loop’, the aim is to connect more than 3 million residents to key services and locations within minutes by walking and cycling.

Currently at the research and development stage, Dubai-based developer URB said the project aims to create a “new benchmark” for the world’s smartest cycling and walking infrastructure.

“It will provide an enjoyable climate-controlled all-year environment to make walking and cycling the primary mode of transport for Dubai’s residents,” the company said.

Here's how the futuristic highway could look (these project renderings are from URB):

Here's how it would look inside:

The concept is in line with Dubai’s aim to become a 20-minute city by 2040. The idea of the plan is for residents to able to access daily needs and destinations within 20 minutes by foot or bicycle.

Baharash Bagherian, CEO of URB, said: “Dubai is the best place for entrepreneurship in urban mobility. The Loop project is an embodiment of that entrepreneurial spirit, which aims to make Dubai the most connected city on earth by foot or bike. The project is the future of urban mobility infrastructures which are more than sustainable transport systems. These types of infrastructures are spaces and utilities for people, where various leisure and community services can also be provided. These types of infrastructures are an enjoyable mode of sustainable transport, no matter the weather conditions.“

