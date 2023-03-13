Dubai: 90 premium number plates including AA20, R76 up for grabs at RTA auction; registration starts today

The bidding will start at 4.30pm on Saturday, March 18, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 2:50 PM

RTA's 112th open auction on Saturday, March 18, will see 90 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 digits on offer. The collection includes Super Plates such as AA 20, AA 15, and R 76.

The plates on offer bear (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.

The bidding will start at 4.30pm on Saturday, March 18, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel. Registration of bidders starts today, Monday, March 13.

Interested bidders can also register for the auction through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha. With seats being limited, priority will be given to bidders hence making it essential for pre registration for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm.

The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at the above-mentioned customers' happiness centres. Payment can also be made online with a credit card or the Dubai Drive app.

