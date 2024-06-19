E-Paper

Dubai: 6.7 million riders used RTA transport during Eid Al Adha holidays

Numbers exceeded the approximately 6.4 million riders that used public transport during the same period last year

Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 6:42 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday said that its public transport means, taxis and shared mobility vehicles transported 6.7 million passengers during the Eid Al Adha break from June 15 to 18.

The numbers exceeded approximately 6.4 million riders that used public transport during the same period last year.


The number of metro passengers utilising red and green lines reached 2.5 million riders, tram passengers exceeded 101,000, and public bus passengers totalled 1.4 million.

Marine transport was also a popular choice, with 280,000 passengers recorded.

Taxis played a significant role, transporting 2 million riders, and shared transportation vehicles saw over 350,000 riders.

Last year, the number of riders who used public and shared transport means as well as taxis during the Eid Al Adha break had reached 6.396 million riders.

It reflected a 14 percent increase from the number recorded during the same period in 2022, which was 5.615 million riders.

