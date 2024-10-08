Dubai: 50% growth recorded by limousine transport sector in H1 2024

Photo: Supplied

Dubai’s limousine transport sector has recorded more than 12 million passenger increase in the first six months of 2024 as compared to the same period last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

“Passenger numbers reached 37,858,890 from January to June 2024, up from 25,223,984 in the first half of 2023. This reflects an increase of 12,634,906 passengers, representing a 50 per cent growth. The sector encompasses both traditional and e-hailing limousine services,” RTA noted.

The number of trips recorded by the limousine sector in the first half of 2024 clocked 21,757,983 trips, compared to 14,496,543 during the same period in 2023, an increase of 7,261,440 trips, or a 50 per cent rise, RTA added.

Adel Shakri, director of planning and business development at RTA's Public Transport Agency said: "To meet the increasing demand for this mode of transport, we increased the number of companies from 123 in the first half of last year to 244 in the first half of this year. This rise in companies naturally led to an increase in vehicles, from 9,544 to 14,480 over the same period."