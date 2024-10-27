Dubai: 5 new bridges over Trade Centre roundabout to bring travel time down to 1 minute

Photos: Supplied

Five new bridges are set to be constructed over the Trade Centre Roundabout in Dubai to improve traffic flow, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Sunday.

These bridges, spanning over 5,000 metres in total, will connect Sheikh Zayed Road with five main streets: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street.

One of Dubai's key intersections, the existing roundabout will be converted into a surface intersection to improve flow of traffic inbound from Sheikh Zayed Road to 2nd December Street, and the southbound traffic from Al Mustaqbal Street to Sheikh Zayed Road.

The project worth Dh696.414 million, is expected to double the intersection's capacity, cut delay time from 12 minutes to 90 seconds, and shorten travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from six minutes to just one minute.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The project will also facilitate free-flowing traffic from 2nd December Street (Jumeirah and Al Satwa) to Al Majles Street leading to Al Mustaqbal Street (serving DWTC and DIFC), and from Sheikh Rashid Street to Deira. It will also ensure smooth traffic flow on the upper-level bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

The Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project is part of a broader development plan that also includes Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project, which will be awarded to the authority this November.

The new bridges will benefit more than half a million residents and visitors from communities like DWTC, DIFC, Zabeel, Al Satwa, Karama, Jafiliya, and Mankhool.

Five bridges

The five bridges will be made in the following ways: