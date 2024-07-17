Dubai: 350 fancy number plates to go under the hammer during RTA auction

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 1:49 PM

A total of 350 premium number plates for private vehicles to go under the hammer during Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) online auction.

The 76th online auction features fancy single-digit numbers — 3, 4, and 5. Numbers on offer bear A, B, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X and Z Codes.

Registration for the online auction will open on Monday, July 22 and the bidding will start at 8am on Monday, July 29 and will continue for five days only.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sale of these number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. To participate, each bidder must have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.