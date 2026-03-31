Dubai to get 3 new vehicle testing centres as RTA expands licensing

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is opening new vehicle testing and registration centres at three new locations in the emirate: Deira, Bur Dubai and Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

The move allows existing centres, as well as investors looking to enter the sector, to submit applications to establish new centres or open additional branches, in line with approved regulatory standards and requirements.

The step aims to expand the network of service centres through which RTA delivers vehicle testing and registration services, bringing them closer to residents across Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

It comes in response to rapid urban and population growth, along with the expansion of commercial and investment activities across the emirate, while ensuring the sustainable and efficient delivery of vehicle licensing services.

Currently, the number of approved service provider centres for vehicle testing and licensing in Dubai stands at 29, spread across the emirate.

These centres are equipped with advanced technologies and qualified personnel to deliver high-quality services that meet customer needs in line with international standards while offering a seamless service experience aligned with Dubai’s focus on streamlined procedures and improved government service efficiency.

The initiative also aligns with RTA’s strategy to strengthen public-private partnerships. It aims to support economic growth, expand private sector participation in infrastructure development and service delivery, and adopt global best practices in this partnership.

RTA said it will provide the necessary support to new investors in evaluating their applications in line with relevant legislation and policies.

The move is expected to strengthen private sector participation in the development of vehicle testing and registration services, enhance the efficiency of inspection processes, and improve road safety within the community.

The expansion also supports RTA’s efforts to develop an integrated infrastructure for vehicle testing and licensing services, in line with Dubai’s plans to enhance road safety, improve mobility across the city, and elevate the quality of services provided to residents.