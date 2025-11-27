  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:23 | DXB weather-sun.svg28.3°C

Dubai announces 3-day free public parking for UAE National Day

All public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 4:27 PM

Top Stories

UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

UAE President pardons nearly 3,000 prisoners ahead of Union Day

UAE President pardons nearly 3,000 prisoners ahead of Union Day

Motorists in Dubai will enjoy three days of free public parking this long weekend. All public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday (December 1 and 2) while Sunday (November 30) is also free of parking tariff.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authorit announced on Thursday that parking fees will resume on Wednesday (December 3). Free parking, however, will not cover multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365.