Dubai announces 3-day free public parking for UAE National Day

Motorists in Dubai will enjoy three days of free public parking this long weekend. All public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday (December 1 and 2) while Sunday (November 30) is also free of parking tariff.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authorit announced on Thursday that parking fees will resume on Wednesday (December 3). Free parking, however, will not cover multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365.