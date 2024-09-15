Dubai: 2 new bridges open towards Al Qusais, Jebel Ali

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 12:21 PM

Two new bridges have been opened in Dubai on September 15, by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This comes as part of Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project.

Improving traffic flow

2-lane 601 metre bridge with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour serves eastward traffic from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, then northward towards Al Qusais and Deira.

Upon completion of the project, distance and journey time will be cut by 40 per cent, from 20 minutes to 12 minutes during peak hours.

2-lane 664-metre bridge with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. It eliminates overlapping of traffic coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading southward towards Al Yalayis Street and Jebel Ali Port.

Travel time for motorists will be cut by 70 per cent, from 21 minutes to 7 minutes, according to Al Tayer.

A third, final bridge of this project is set to open in October, connecting the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Street with Al Asayel Street.

The bridge spans 943 metres, with two lanes in each direction, and is designed to handle 8,000 vehicles per hour in total, improving traffic flow between two major highways Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

In the project, the completion rate has reached 97 per cent, according to Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.