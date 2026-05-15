Dh50,000 fine: Dubai Police impounds car after motorist's reckless driving

Dubai Police apprehended a motorist after he engaged in reckless and dangerous driving, sudden swerving at high speed, and weaving between vehicles.

The driver, identified by authorities as an Asian, also overtook from the road shoulder, endangering public safety.

Dubai Police took legal action against the driver, including impounding the vehicle and enforcing the provisions of Local Decree No. (30) of 2023, which mandates a fine of Dh50,000 to release an impounded vehicle involved in such offences.

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Watch the video, by Dubai Police, here:

A top official at Dubai Police said such behaviours "rank among the most serious traffic violations" as they do not give other drivers enough time to react or avoid a collision, particularly on highways.

In such high-speed roads, any sudden swerve or loss of control may cause the vehicle to overturn or lead to severe collisions resulting in fatalities and serious injuries, explained Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

Brigadier Juma also pointed out that overtaking from the road shoulder is a grave offence, as the road shoulder is designated for emergencies, ambulances, and civil defence vehicles.

“Misusing it can lead to sudden and serious accidents and puts the lives of road users at risk,” he added. He said that driving at high speeds while committing such reckless acts significantly increases the likelihood of losing control of the vehicle, especially when changing lanes suddenly or unsafely, which may cause the vehicle to skid, overturn, or collide with other vehicles or roadside barriers.

Authorities also called on the public to cooperate with the police and report such dangerous behaviours through the "Police Eye" service or by contacting the "We Are All Police" service on 901.