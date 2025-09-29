UAE's Dh50-billion national rail programme to give Dh200-billion benefits

With the UAE government prioritising land transport, particularly railways, the country's Dh50-billion National Railway Programme represents a vision to achieve benefits of over Dh200 billion, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said.

Launched in 2021, the programme also helps reduce carbon emissions and enhance traffic safety, and achieve the goals of the strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050.

Al Mazrouei talked to Wam on the sidelines of Global Rail 2025, and stated that the transportation sector occupies a significant position among the country's priorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The railways provide a more sustainable alternative of transport that enhances quality of life. Al Mazrouei pointed out that the UAE continues to invest in the future of smart transportation by establishing an advanced infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and developing an integrated legislative and regulatory framework for them.