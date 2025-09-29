  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.2°C

UAE's Dh50-billion national rail programme to give Dh200-billion benefits

The programme also helps reduce carbon emissions and enhance traffic safety, providing a more sustainable alternative of transport that enhances quality of life

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 2:07 PM

Top Stories

UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

Dubai gold prices at record high, moving towards Dh500 per gram

Dubai gold prices at record high, moving towards Dh500 per gram

With the UAE government prioritising land transport, particularly railways, the country's Dh50-billion National Railway Programme represents a vision to achieve benefits of over Dh200 billion, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said.

Launched in 2021, the programme also helps reduce carbon emissions and enhance traffic safety, and achieve the goals of the strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

16 national roads in the Philippines remain closed due to recent storms

thumb-image

One year after 'Devara', sequel announced to NTR Jr, Jahnvi Kapoor movie

thumb-image

Low pressure system develops over Arabian Sea; will UAE be affected?

thumb-image

Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road at Water Canal Bridge; delays expected

thumb-image

Watch: Sheikh Mohamed receives OpenAI CEO, discusses UAE's artificial intelligence vision

 

Al Mazrouei talked to Wam on the sidelines of Global Rail 2025, and stated that the transportation sector occupies a significant position among the country's priorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The railways provide a more sustainable alternative of transport that enhances quality of life. Al Mazrouei pointed out that the UAE continues to invest in the future of smart transportation by establishing an advanced infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and developing an integrated legislative and regulatory framework for them.