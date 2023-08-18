Dh3,000 fine in UAE: Authority cracks down on abandoned cars in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warns against counterfeit notes or those from dubious sources being promoted on social media
Authorities in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region have launched a crackdown on abandoned cars.
Teams from the municipality rolled out an awareness campaign and ramped up inspections to clear parking lots and public places of abandoned cars. The officers clarified the rules that must be followed to prevent health hazards.
In photos shared by state-run news agency Wam, officers are seen placing stickers on dusty cars that had been left parked at yards for long periods. Some of them are at parking lots, while others are in front of houses.
Abandoning cars is an offence punishable by a Dh3,000 fine and vehicle confiscation.
Besides boosting awareness, Al Dhafra's campaign is aimed at safeguarding public health, keeping spaces clean and tidy, and ensuring sustainable waste management.
Residents are urged to always maintain their cars' cleanliness and refrain from leaving them outdoors for long periods.
(With inputs from Wam)
ALSO READ:
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warns against counterfeit notes or those from dubious sources being promoted on social media
Some financial experts forecast the three Asian currencies will slide further in the coming weeks
Community members have a rare opportunity to relish a volunteer experience by acting as passengers before the official opening of the new Midfield Terminal in Abu Dhabi
Residents can beat the heat and enjoy a day outdoors with the whole family
Accreditation recognises 100% compliance with 137 international human rights standards
Experts have said that adapting children's sleep patterns is vital for growth hormone release and mental health
Top official has outlined 4 rules fans must follow to avoid being fined or imprisoned
The youths, aged 16 and 17, had ventured into the challenging terrain yesterday afternoon