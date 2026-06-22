Delivery riders get more rest areas across Dubai during midday work ban

As temperatures soar across the UAE, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its network of temporary rest areas for delivery riders, allocating 23 locations across metro and bus stations to support workers during the annual midday work ban.

The move aligns with the UAE’s midday break initiative, which prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight between 12.30pm and 3pm from June 15 to September 15.

The measure, implemented under the directives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, aims to protect workers from heat stress during the peak summer months.

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This year, the number of designated rest areas has increased by 53 per cent compared to 2025, with eight new locations added to accommodate the emirate’s rapidly growing delivery sector.

According to the RTA, the expansion is intended to improve road safety, reduce the risk of accidents involving delivery riders, and provide them with comfortable spaces to rest while awaiting new orders. Authorities also hope the initiative will boost riders’ wellbeing and encourage greater compliance with traffic regulations.

Delivery sector continues to grow

The expanded network comes as Dubai records a significant rise in delivery-related businesses. The number of delivery companies operating in the emirate has increased by around 18 per cent over the past year, reaching 2,948 companies.

RTA said the selected sites were chosen to serve the largest possible number of riders during the initiative period and support the sector’s continued growth.

The temporary rest areas are located at major transit hubs, including Gold Souq, Al Satwa, Al Jafiliya, Al Qusais and Al Karama bus stations, as well as Centrepoint, Al Furjan, DMCC, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta and e& metro stations.

Hot meals provided for riders

In a further effort to support delivery workers, the temporary rest areas at bus stations have been supplied with ready-made hot meals by the UAE Food Bank in cooperation with Deliveroo.

The initiative recognises the contribution of delivery riders, who play an essential role in serving residents and businesses across the city while supporting the growth of Dubai’s digital and on-demand economy.

RTA said the measures reflect its commitment to national efforts to safeguard delivery riders and enhance quality of life, while reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s best cities to live and work.