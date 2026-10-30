Temporary closures on Emirates Road announced for 2 weeks amid Etihad Rail work

Motorists travelling from Dubai towards Sharjah will face a temporary overnight closure on Emirates Road (E611), Etihad Rail has announced.

The Dubai–Sharjah stretch of Emirates Road will be closed every day from 1am to 5am. The closure starts on Friday, October 30, and will continue for over two weeks until Sunday, November 15, 2026. Etihad Rail said the closure is part of its ongoing infrastructure works.

The announcement on the operator’s social media account came as the Etihad Rail recorded 120,000 ticket sales across its national passenger rail network in the first 30 days since its official launch, connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah.

Road closure from morning hours

The closure covers only the early-morning hours, when roads are usually quieter but anyone who regularly drives between Dubai and Sharjah at night or before dawn will have to plan alternative routes or take different paths. The closure is expected to impact several people including shift workers, delivery drivers and airport-bound travellers,

The rail network apologised for any inconvenience and thanked the public for their understanding.

In the introductory phase of Etihad Rail, the stations in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah were opened. The addition of Dubai Al Yalayis Station and Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah marked the official launch of the UAE's national passenger rail network, connecting all four cities through a single network. Over the next few months, the stations in Liwa, Madinat Zayed and across Al Dhafra Region are expected to open.

Work linked to the project has led to several road closures in the area before. Khaleej Times has reported that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced a partial closure on Emirates Road towards Sharjah at Al Badea Bridge. That closure was for construction of a temporary bridge for the rail project.

In Sharjah, some major streets connecting Mleiha Road and Sharjah Ring Road, near University Bridge, were also closed for two months as part of the same project.

Authorities have repeatedly urged motorists to cooperate to keep traffic moving smoothly during such works. They have also advised drivers to plan their routes ahead of time and follow diversion signs where they are in place.

Drivers are advised to check for updates from Etihad Rail and the relevant road authorities before setting out, as closure details can change.