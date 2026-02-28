'Looking, not seeing': Why UAE drivers may not spot children on e-scooters

Children riding e-scooters and recreational motorbikes on residential roads face higher accident risks, road safety experts have warned, explaining that motorists may sometimes look directly at young riders but still fail to recognise them in time to avoid a crash.

The warning comes after Dubai Police cautioned teenagers against riding motorbikes and electric mobility devices in residential neighbourhoods, particularly during Ramadan evenings when communities see increased outdoor activity.

According to road safety expert Dr Mustafa Aldah, the danger lies not only in children’s lack of road awareness but also in how the human brain processes what drivers see on the road.

“It’s not actually the eyes that do the seeing, it’s the brain,” said Dr Aldah. “Drivers are trained over many years to recognise cars, trucks and full-sized motorcycles. Smaller mobility devices like e-scooters or mini bikes are not always registered immediately by the brain.”

He explained that this leads to a well-documented crash phenomenon known as ‘looking but not seeing,’ where a motorist may visually scan the road yet fail to recognise a smaller or unexpected road user.

“As a result, a driver can look in the direction of a child on an e-bike but not consciously register the danger because they were not expecting to see that type of vehicle,” he added.

Smaller size, bigger risk

Unlike motorcycles operated by licensed riders, many recreational bikes used by teenagers are smaller in size and often lack visibility features such as lights or reflective gear. Young riders also rarely wear high visibility clothing, making detection even harder for motorists.

Dr Aldah said that even professionally trained delivery riders who undergo licensing procedures and wear protective equipment continue to be involved in serious road accidents.

“When trained riders with full safety gear are still getting injured, you can understand how the risk increases many times when an untrained teenager rides without understanding road rules or wearing protection,” he said.

Children unable to judge danger

Experts said that children and teenagers often lack the cognitive ability and reaction time needed to safely navigate shared road environments, especially where vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists mix.

Residential streets may appear safer due to lower speeds, but unpredictable vehicle movements, parked cars and limited visibility can quickly turn them into high-risk environments.

“The human body is not as robust as people think,” said Dr Aldah said. “A simple fall from standing height onto pavement can cause serious head injury or even be fatal.”

Calls for greater awareness

Authorities like Dubai Police and safety experts are urging parents to closely supervise how and where children use electric mobility devices and ensure proper safety equipment is worn at all times.

Dr Aldah said awareness must improve before a serious tragedy forces stricter regulations.

“All it takes is one incident in a community for people to realise the danger,” he said. “Let’s wake people up before that tragedy happens.”